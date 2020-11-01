1/1
Mark V. DeBoe
Mark V. DeBoe

Oct. 10, 1937 - Oct. 28, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mark V. DeBoe, 83, passed away at home on October 28, 2020. Mark was born on October 10, 1937, to the late Victor and Leona (Nova) DeBoe in New Carlisle, IN. On June 27, 1959, in South Bend, IN, he married the late Rosemary (Horvath). He is also preceded in death by a sister, Harriet Hare and a brother, John DeBoe.

Mark is survived by his son, Richard Mark (Penny) DeBoe; grandchildren, Tiffany Escribano, and Ryan DeBoe; great-grandchildren, Marinela, Zulema, and Yanisa; and siblings, Betty Fuller, Germaine Hart, Clementine DeBoe, Louise Richert, James DeBoe, Emiel DeBoe, and Marie Hooper.

Mark worked as a forklift driver at AM General for many years before retiring.

Private family services will take place. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

Contributions to Diabetes Association of St. Joseph County, 6910 N. Main Street, Granger, IN 46530.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
