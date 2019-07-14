Mark Van Til



Feb. 7, 1949 - July 2, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mark Van Til, 70, formerly of Berrien Springs, Michigan and residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away July 2, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, surrounded by loving family, sharing prayers, scripture, memories and song during his last hours.



Mark was born on February 7, 1949 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the fifth child of the late Reverend Henry Van Til and Elizabeth (Zandstra) Van Til. He lived in Berrien Springs for many years, prior to his recent move to South Bend. He received an undergraduate degree from University of New Mexico - Albuqueque and went for a Master Degree at Western Washington University, Bellingham, Washington. Mark honorably served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, as a result of which he was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. Known as an entrepreneur and “jack-of-all-trades”, Mark worked at various jobs during his career, including high school teaching, choral conducting, furniture manufacturing, home building, and the rehabbing and remodeling of older properties. He was an expert and voluminous gardener wherever he lived (the founder and director of nine community gardens in Niles, Michigan), a talented potter, a good amateur singer, and an enthusiastic traveller, especially to Guatemala in recent years. But the joy of his heart was spending time with his wife, family, stepchildren, and grandchildren.



On October 30, 1993 in Denver, Colorado, he was united in marriage to Catherine (Spruit) Van Til, who survives. He is also survived by two stepdaughters, Cristen Bertelson of Phoenix, AZ and Lauren Bertelson of Sacramento, CA; two sons, Rev. Joshua (Mindy) Van Til of Corvallis, OR and Reuben (Melissa) Van Til of Grand Rapids, MI; and six grandchildren, Noah, Abigail, Levi, Esther, Neal, and Silas Van Til; along with three sisters, Connie Versluys of Grand Rapids, MI, Faith (Clark) Pease of Ludington, MI, and Alyzsa Van Til of Windsor, CA; and two brothers, Reinder (Dorthea Schneider) Van Til of Chicago, IL and James (Lynette) Van Til of Freeport, MI. Along with his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Van Til of Sebastopol, CA.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at Church of the Savior, 1855 N. Hickory Road, South Bend, IN 46635, with Rev. Chris Rea officiating. Inurnment will take place at a late date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Luke Society, www.lukesociety.org or the Buchanan Art Center, Buchanan, Michigan, www.buchananartcenter.com. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 14, 2019