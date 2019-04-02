Mark Wayne Risinger



Jan. 15, 1957 - March 29, 2019



MINNESTRISTA, MN - Mark Wayne Risinger died unexpectedly on vacation in Hawaii with his beloved wife on March 29, 2019, at the age of 62.



Mark is survived by father, Dr. Wayne H. Risinger, his wife, Mary Grimes Risinger; his three sons, Matthew (Alexis), Kyle (Brittany), and Joseph (Christine), his sister, Linda Peacock (Brad, Meredith, Lauren), granddaughter, Reagan, and loyal springer spaniel, Toby. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Ann Risinger.



Mark was born in South Bend, IN to Wayne and Marjorie. He was a proud graduate of John Adams High School, and William and Mary College in ‘79 and was currently working for Cargill for 30 years. Mark was devoted to his family and friends and left a lasting impact on everyone whose life he touched.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4 from 3pm - 6pm at Christ Presbyterian Church, and the Funeral is Friday, April 5 at 10am at Christ Presbyterian Church (6901 Normandale Road, Edina, MN 55435) with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and remember Mark's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, or The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary