St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Marlene A. VanWynsberghe


1935 - 2019
Marlene A. VanWynsberghe Obituary
Marlene A.

VanWynsberghe

July 6, 1935 - Nov. 20, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marlene A. VanWynsberghe, 84, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Marlene was born July 6, 1935 in South Bend to the late Alva and Martha (Mrozinski) Cobb. Marlene was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Cobb. On June 10, 1961 Marlene married Raymond VanWynsberghe Sr.; he survives along with their children: Raymond (Sandy) VanWynsberghe II, Richard (Barbara) VanWynsberghe, Michelle (David) Roetker, Randy (Mallory) VanWynsberghe, and Denise (Jeff) White; grandchildren: Ashley, Morgan (Daniel), Kelsie (Nick), Victoria (Jake), Jackie (Criss), Christopher (Becky), Erica, Anna, Sutton, Holden, Paxton, and Marissa; great-grandchildren: Jenna, Connor, and Hayden; sister, Barbara Morris; and many nieces & nephews. Marlene was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, baking, traveling, and visiting the casino. Visitation for Marlene will be 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, November 22, 2019 at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 5:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Cancer Foundation, 1110 West Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46202.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019
