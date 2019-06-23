Marlene Ann Siebert



Feb. 15, 1934 - June 22, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Marlene Ann Siebert, 85, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Trail Point Rehabilitation Center, South Bend.



Marlene was born on February 15, 1934 in South Bend as the daughter of the late August and Ruth (Hesse) Schaphorst. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Dr. Richard Schaphorst.



On September 20, 1958 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, South Bend she married Kurt Siebert; he survives along their two sons, Kurt (Pam) Siebert of Mishawaka and Mark (Staci) Siebert of Fremont, IN; five grandchildren, Brad, Jessica, Jay, Alex, and Hunter Siebert; two great-grandchildren, Annalee and Ryder Siebert; and one sister, Carolyn Fleck of Ft. Myers, FL.



Marlene and Kurt were the owner and operators of River Valley Sheet Metal in Mishawaka for 28 years where she served as the Office Manager before their retirement in 1998. Marlene was a faithful and active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Mishawaka.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25 in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka from 4:00-8:00 pm.



Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 26 in St. Peter Lutheran Church, 437 Dragoon Trail, Mishawaka with visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.



Leave a condolence at www.hahnfuneralhome.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 23, 2019