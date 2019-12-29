|
|
Marlene H. Simpson
March 16, 1941 - Dec. 23, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Marlene H. Simpson, age 78, of Mishawaka, IN passed away on December 23, 2019. She was born on March 16, 1941 in Elizabethton, Tennessee to Mr. Hyder and Viola Pierce. On November 22, 1986 Marlene married the love of her life, Robert Simpson. Marlene was a Nanny for a wonderful family in Granger for many years before retirement. She enjoyed traveling and most importantly spending time with her family and friends. Marlene is survived by her husband, Robert Simpson of Mishawaka, IN; her children, Sherie (Mitch) Koger of Mansfield, TX and Keith McIntyre of Johnson City, TN; stepsons, Keith Simpson of Mishawaka, IN, Brett (Nicole) Simpson of South Bend, IN, Todd (Miyoung) of California, and Jeffrey Simpson of California, 7 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her 1st husband, Bobby McIntyre; and her parents. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. She will be buried at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, TN. To share a remembrance of Marlene or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019