Marlene M. Magers



April 12, 1944 - Feb. 19, 2019



ST. JOHNS, FL - Marlene M. Magers, 74, of St. Johns, Florida, and formerly of South Bend, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring Hospice in Jacksonville, Florida.



Marlene was born April 12, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Theodore and Helen (Howard) Young.



She married the late Paul Michael Johnson: he preceded her in death in 1974. She later married the late Thomas Magers; he preceded her in death in 2013.



Marlene was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family. When residing in South Bend she was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Free Church.



Surviving are her nine children: Paul Michael Johnson, Anthony and Shelley (Laidig) Johnson, Lara (Johnson) and Kurt Matthys, Todd and Elizabeth Magers, Bekah Magers, Kerry Magers, Lewis Magers, Amy (Magers) and Dwight Rhine, and Daniel Magers, eighteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Carol Rowley, Gwendolyn Moore, Roger Young, Western Young, Howard Young, and Ellis Young.



Her siblings Charlotte Huff, Freeman Young, and Austin Young preceded her in death.



Funeral Services for Marlene will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 61770 Miami Road, South Bend, Indiana 46614, with Rev. Craig Clapper officiating.



Burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be directed to The Arc of Indiana FBO (Daniel Magers) and mailed to The Arc Master Trust 107, North Pennsylvania Street, Suite 800, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204.



