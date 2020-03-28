|
Marlene May Zelasko
Oct. 29, 1933 - March 25, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Marlene Zelasko, 86, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Marlene was born October 29, 1933 in Francesville, IN to the late Clarence and Amy (Krout) Miller. On May 29, 1952 Marlene married Louis Zelasko Sr., who preceded her in death on January 2, 1984. Marlene was also preceded in death by 7 siblings and a special friend, Herschel Willis.
Left to cherish Marlene's memory are her children, Christine Collins, Louis (Barbara) Zelasko, Jr., Robert (Jan) Zelasko, and Sandra (Don) Livinghouse; grandchildren, Kara (Jimmy) Bell, Ty Zelasko, Andy Zelasko, Nico (Katherine) Squadroni, Brandy (Jake) Anfang, Brian (Melissa) Zelasko, and Allison (Ryan) Younggreen; 17 great- grandchildren; twin-sister, Arlene Tarr; and close longtime friends, Janice & Pat.
Marlene was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church and member of -heir Ladies Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Moose Lodge and American Legion 357. Marlene was a great hostess and cook. Her family could always count on a warm, home-cooked meal. She enjoyed crocheting, baking kiefflies & perogies, and playing cards. Marlene also enjoyed Saturday night dancing with her husband and friends. She was an incredible mother, grandmother, family referee and supporter.
Visitation will be 2:00pm - 6:00pm, Sunday, March 29, 2020 with a Rosary prayed at 4:00pm in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. Due to the current health risks, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 28, 2020