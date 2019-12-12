|
|
Marlene McGuire
Aug. 6, 1942 - Dec. 9, 2019
BUCHANAN, MI - Marlene “Marte” Renee McGuire, of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Marte was born on August 6, 1942, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to the late Fred and Lorraine (Prigge) Lucius.
In 1964, she met her soulmate, Paul McGuire. They married on January 9, 1966, and were blessed with two children, Kelly and Paul “Mick”. Paul lovingly referred to Marte as “his bride” for the next 53 years. They created a beautiful life together, full of love and laughter. Paul's presence throughout Marte's battle with Alzheimer's was a true testament to their love and devotion.
Marte loved to entertain. Anyone who stepped into her home felt welcomed and loved ... and left happy and full. She was an amazing cook and the life of the party -- especially on the dance floor. Her laugh was infectious. Paul and “his bride” loved to travel. One of their fondest memories was a special trip to Ireland with two of their sisters and brother-in-law. Her five grandchildren brought her so much joy. Marte had a special bond with her granddaughters and was the biggest cheerleader for her grandsons. She worked as an executive secretary for Goodyear Aerospace for many years and was an active volunteer in the community.
Marte is survived by her husband, Paul McGuire; children, Kelly (AJ) Gaideski of Niles and Paul “Mick” (Tammy) McGuire of Plainwell, Michigan; grandchildren, Katie (Michael) Filley of Buchanan, Dylan Hulett of Niles, McGuire Gaideski of Niles, Lucy McGuire of Plainwell, and Trace McGuire of Plainwell; great-grandchildren, Delanie, Harper, Reed, and Dax; siblings, Fred (Carliss) Lucius of Tennessee, Lori Lunsford of Florida, Kathy Lucius of Minnesota, Lance (Mary Beth) Lucius of Minnesota, and Shari (Chuck) Grewe of Missouri; and numerous close friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Todd and Lynn Lucius.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles. A time of visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019, also at Brown Funeral Home. A private interment will be held at Oakridge Cemetery in Buchanan.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to The , Center for Hospice Care, or .
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Marte was an amazing person and will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and love.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019