Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
Marlene Smith


1935 - 2019
Marlene Smith Obituary
Marlene Smith

Dec. 6, 1935 - Dec. 16, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marlene Anna Smith, 84, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Hospital, South Bend, Indiana. Marlene was born on December 6, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Arthur Dahl and Peggy (Stoner) Prohaska).

Marlene was a Librarian at South Bend Public Library for 25 years before retiring in 2002. She was a member of the River Park United Methodist Church. On April 5, 1957 in South Bend, she married Dale Smith.

Along with her husband, Marlene is survived by her daughters, Janice E. (Rick L.) Hill-Madlem of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Susan L. (Scott) Ankney of South Bend, and Nancy D. Riland of Mishawaka; two grandchildren, Alex Hill and Gabrielle Riland; and her sister, Beverly J. Prohaska of Sun City, Arizona.

Memorial Services for Marlene will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery at a later date. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the services on Saturday morning.

Memorial contributions for Marlene can be made to Park United Methodist Church, 920 S. 23RD ST., South Bend, IN 46615. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019
