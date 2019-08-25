|
|
Marolyn M. Millar
Dec. 21, 1944 - August 9, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marolyn M. Millar, 74, of South Bend passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born on December 21, 1944, in Elkhart, to the late Paul E. and Lodema B. (Harter) Shaum. She was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Keller. Marolyn is survived by her sons, Todd (Allison) Millar of Williamsburg, MI and Andrew (Amy) Millar of Plymouth, IN; three grandchildren, Mitchell Millar, and Bryantle and Kyle Brockus; three great-grandchildren; grandchildren; stepmom, Ruth Shaum; twin sister, Carolyn (Rich) Coddens, and Elizabeth (Randy) Noland, both of South Bend, and Norma (Bradley) Chatfield of Marietta, GA; three brothers, Steven (Kelly) Shaum of Nappannee, IN, Randall (Jean) Shaum of Two Rivers, WI, and Jerroll (Mary Ann Webber) Shaum of Goshen, IN; a brother-in-law, George Keller of New Carlisle; and by many nieces and nephews. Marolyn worked for United Brotherhood of Carpenters as an Administrative Assistant for 23 years. She was a 1963 graduate of New Carlisle High School, a P.W.P. member, former 4-H Leader, and belonged to the Michiana Emmaus Community for many years. Marolyn loved to travel and go on cruises with her girlfriends from high school. She dearly loved her family and especially enjoyed being a grandma. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 to Noon Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. A service will follow at Noon in the funeral home. Private burial will take place in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Elkhart. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019