Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marolyn Millar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marolyn M. Millar


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marolyn M. Millar Obituary
Marolyn M. Millar

Dec. 21, 1944 - August 9, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marolyn M. Millar, 74, of South Bend passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born on December 21, 1944, in Elkhart, to the late Paul E. and Lodema B. (Harter) Shaum. She was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Keller. Marolyn is survived by her sons, Todd (Allison) Millar of Williamsburg, MI and Andrew (Amy) Millar of Plymouth, IN; three grandchildren, Mitchell Millar, and Bryantle and Kyle Brockus; three great-grandchildren; grandchildren; stepmom, Ruth Shaum; twin sister, Carolyn (Rich) Coddens, and Elizabeth (Randy) Noland, both of South Bend, and Norma (Bradley) Chatfield of Marietta, GA; three brothers, Steven (Kelly) Shaum of Nappannee, IN, Randall (Jean) Shaum of Two Rivers, WI, and Jerroll (Mary Ann Webber) Shaum of Goshen, IN; a brother-in-law, George Keller of New Carlisle; and by many nieces and nephews. Marolyn worked for United Brotherhood of Carpenters as an Administrative Assistant for 23 years. She was a 1963 graduate of New Carlisle High School, a P.W.P. member, former 4-H Leader, and belonged to the Michiana Emmaus Community for many years. Marolyn loved to travel and go on cruises with her girlfriends from high school. She dearly loved her family and especially enjoyed being a grandma. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 to Noon Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. A service will follow at Noon in the funeral home. Private burial will take place in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Elkhart. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now