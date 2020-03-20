|
|
Marques LaRue
Bolden
April 28, 1984 - March 15, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Dr. Marques LaRue Bolden, 35, of Indianapolis, Indiana, who was baptized at a young age at St. Paul Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in South Bend, IN, returned home to Heaven on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Dr. Bolden was known by many as an amazing doctor and professional and to those who had the privilege to know him well, he was a man with a big heart who genuinely wanted to see people thriving and living to their full potential. Dr. Bolden enjoyed being around people; it was unusual to see him not smiling, encouraging someone, or figuring out ways in which he could support you. Dr. Bolden was an avid reader of anything that could help him understand others or how to continue perfecting his craft as a medical professional. Marques loved all things Chicago sports; even during their recent droughts he remained a loyal fan. Marques additionally could always be seen cheering on just about every Notre Dame athletic event as an alum of the class of 2006. If you had the pleasure of seeing him out and about, you'd likely see him with a short glass of top shelf whiskey -- smooth and neat, just like him. Dr. Bolden had a way of making anyone he came in contact with feel that they had been his friend for a lifetime. In Dr. Bolden's final days he discussed his desire to volunteer more, give back to oppressed communities, and continue to be the best father he could be to his angel on earth, his daughter, Addison. Whoever you might be, as you read this, we ask that you ask yourself, “What will my legacy be?” In Dr. Bolden's 35 years of life, he left a legacy of love, compassion, excellence, and joy. As we celebrate his life we ask that everyone share their gift with the world just as Dr. Bolden did every day of his life.
Preceding Marques to Heaven were his maternal grandmother, Dr. Alice C.Blair and his nephew at birth, Maxie Duane Bolden IV. Continuing Marques' legacy are his most cherished daughter, Addison LaRue Bolden (8); his parents, Maxie Duane Bolden Jr. and Constance Alicia Bolden; 3 brothers, Maxie Duane Bolden III, Mychal Jefferson Bolden, & Myles Leonard-Darnell Bolden; one sister, Brittney Ruth Bolden; 1 sister/cousin, Hollin DiMonet Bolden; and brother-in-law, Tyler W. Leighton. Also continuing his legacy are his paternal grandparents, Maxie D. Bolden and Ruth Bolden, and paternal grandfather, Cecil J. Blair; and his loving partner, Alicia Bates.
Additionally carrying on his legacy are his nieces, Zaniya Bolden, Jordyn Leighton, and Deryn Bolden; and his nephews, Brayden Bolden and Titan Leighton. A host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends are left to help continue his legacy as well.
Calling hours are Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Cobb Funeral Home, 3525 S. Michigan St., South Bend. The Funeral is 12:00 Noon Monday at St. Paul Bethel M.B. Church, 621 Lindsey St., South Bend.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Dr. Marques L. Bolden Scholarship Fund at any Teachers Credit Union location.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020