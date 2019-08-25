|
|
Marsca Joy “Punky” Carter Suran
Oct. 19, 1940 - Aug. 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marsca Joy Suran, 78, of South Bend, passed away on Thursday, August 22 in the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka. Marsca was born in Mishawaka, on October 19, 1940 to William and Mary (Quier) Carter. On October 20, 1962, she married the love of her life, Dar Suran in Mishawaka. She worked as a secretary for Bendix Aerospace for a few years; she then decided to stay at home to raise her family. Marsca enjoyed Norman Rockwell paintings, working on crossword and jigsaw puzzles, she was an avid bridge player, and was part of a bridge club for many years. She loved Christmas, but her greatest joy came from being in the company of her loving family.
Marsca is survived by her loving husband, Dar Suran and their daughter, Melissa (Bobby) Michael. She was the proud grandmother of 2 granddaughters, Jaime Richards of Westfir, Oregon and Jillian Richards of Granger. She is survived by her siblings, Vernie, Jacquie, Zelda, Nick, and Walt. Marsca is also survived by her eldest niece and dear friend, Linda Bell. She was preceded in death by her son, Darren Suran, her parents, and her siblings, Mary, Betty, Iris, Elnora, Gene, George, and Bill.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, August 26 from 5:00 until 8:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. A service celebrating Marsca's life will be held in the funeral chapel at 11:00am on Tuesday, with Pastor Garry Fisher officiating. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger. Memorial contributions may be made in Marsca's name to Community Congregational Church of South Bend, 19671 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46637.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019