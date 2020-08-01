Marsha A. Ruszkowski
Feb. 12, 1948 - July 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marsha A. Ruszkowski, 72, of South Bend, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born February 12, 1948 in South Bend to the late Lewis and Marilou (Thomas) Mason. On August 1, 1981 in South Bend, she married the love of her life, David A. “Rosco” Ruszkowski, who preceded her in death on April 28, 2020.
Marsha is survived by her daughter, Lynn (John) Hoke of Granger, IN; son, Steven (Amber) Ruszkowski of South Bend, IN; her late husband David's two sons, Michael (Nelly Mthoni) Karczewski of Elkhart, IN and Ken (Cindy) Karczewski of Lee's Summit, MO; granddaughter, Hailey; three brothers, Thomas (Linda) Mason of South Bend, IN, Ted (Melody) Mason of Murfreesboro, TN, and Lee (Sue) Mason of San Diego, CA; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and loving “kissing” cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Marsha is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Quinn Harper Ruszkowski.
In her younger years, Marsha was very competitive with her three brothers. There was nothing they did that she couldn't do. Marsha was also a cheerleader as well as a member of Delta Sigma Phi at South Bend Central High School. When she wasn't cheerleading, she was with her group of best friends who called themselves “The Sloppy Joes.” After graduating, she attended Western Michigan University where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She worked as the office manager for Momper Insulation in Elkhart, IN for 26 years before retiring in 2020. She was a die-hard Notre Dame fan and enjoyed watching games with the “Good Times on Chimes” family. She loved spending time with her Mason family, and especially loved travelling to Tennessee for Thanksgiving.
A celebration of life for both Marsha and David will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Marsha was eternally grateful for their exceptional care of her beloved David.
