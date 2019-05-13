Resources More Obituaries for Marsha Jordan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marsha Ann Jordan

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marsha Ann Jordan



1951 - May 9, 2019



HUNTERTOWN, IN - Marsha Ann Jordan, 67, of Huntertown, IN, died May 9 in Fort Wayne after a long, courageous battle with cancer; she was born in 1951. The third of the eight Shaffer sisters from Queen of Angels, where she remained a member, she leaves a legacy as the guiding light of her large extended family. Last month, upon her retirement as superintendent of schools in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, she received the Sagamore of the Wabash award, the highest honor bestowed by the Indiana governor, in recognition of her four decades of commitment to education. Her other honors include a Papal Blessing this year for her service to Catholic schools and the Light of Learning Award in 2007-08 from the diocese. Her life was marked by a pursuit of excellence in her education and career, and for the uplifting of students and teachers. A graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1969, she earned a Bachelor of Science in secondary education from Indiana University in 1972; a Master of Science in Education, Science and Administration from IU in 1973; and a Master of Science in Education Administration from IU in 1999. During college summers, the future leader got her start cleaning the chancery office. She began her career in the diocese, as the dean of girls and a biology teacher at Wawasee Preparatory High School. She taught seventh- and eighth-graders from 1975 to 1984 at St. Vincent de Paul School in Fort Wayne; at Bishop Dwenger High School from 1984 to 1994, she became the dean of girls and a biology teacher, and ultimately chaired the science department. After six years as a stay-at-home mother, she was named principal of Queen of Angels School in 2000, associate superintendent of all diocesan schools in 2010, and superintendent in 2014. “I am certain that God chooses us for this vocation and that the Holy Spirit draws out the gifts we have so that we can fulfill his plan for us,” she wrote in January for Today's Catholic. In addition to her devotion to education, she enjoyed interests such as ballroom dance, sports, and theater. Her precious memories included family gatherings in her home, especially at Christmas; vacations in Montana and numerous visits to Walt Disney World in Florida; and annual jaunts to the Indy 500. Besides rooting for the Purdue University and University of Notre Dame football teams, she was delighted to help celebrate a state football championship for Bishop Dwenger in November. She always kept in mind a favorite Winston Churchill quotation: “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” Marsha is survived by Emily Skylar Jordan of Fort Wayne along with sisters Dianna Shaffer of Portland, OR, Mary (Robert) Lung of Auburn, IN, Carole (Robert) Elder of Fort Wayne, Jeanne (Kenneth) Reighter of Yoder, IN, Maureen (Randy) Gonser of Auburn, Annette (Richard) Leeuw of Avilla, IN, and Michele (Tracy) Lemmon of Columbus, Ohio , as well as 15 nieces and nephews, 21 great-nieces and -nephews, and many, many cousins. Marsha was preceded in death by husband Denver Jordan and parents Allan and Wilma Shaffer. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, May 17 (with calling one hour prior), at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1502 E. Wallen Rd., with Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades and concelebrant Father Zak Barry officiating. Calling hours are 3-8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary and Prayer Service at 4 p.m. Interment in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions to Queen of Angels School Scholarship Fund or Visiting Nurse. To sign the online guest book, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries