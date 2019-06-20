Marsha D. Robison



Feb. 8, 1947 - June 18, 2019



ROCHESTER, IN - Marsha D. Robison, 72, of Rochester passed away at 6:42 PM on June 18, 2019 at Blair Ridge Health campus of Peru.



On February 8, 1947 Marsha Dianne Miller was born in Rochester. She was the treasured daughter of Charles and Marjorie McCalla Miller. Growing up as the second oldest of the Miller kids, she shared her childhood with three brothers, Ronald, Donald, and Dennis. Marsha graduated from Rochester High School in 1965.



In Culver, on July 8, 1967, Marsha married Mr. Richard “Dick” Robison. They shared over 41 years of life's adventures. From their union came a wonderful son, Rex. The family tree continued to grow with the added blessings of two granddaughters. Sadly, Dick passed away at age 64 on August 20, 2008.



Marsha served R&R Visual as their dedicated office assistant for many years. Gifted with her hands, she was a member of “The Quilting Club” and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Manitou VFW Post #1343.



For the last 8 years, Marsha has enjoyed adventures with her new life companion, Dan Harbaugh. They were members of the “Bus Buddies,” a group of traveling friends from northern Indiana. They enjoyed many American Dream Tours traveling across the United States and monthly meetings at specific locales around NC Indiana. They also enjoyed cruising with their family to island destinations around the Caribbean.



Left to cherish Marsha's memory are her son Rex Robison and wife Kris; granddaughters, Macie and Haley Robison & her fiancee, Dan Harbaugh; 3 brothers, Ronald Miller and wife Donna all of Rochester, Donald Miller of Peru, and Dennis Miller of North Platte, Nebraska; and 2 canine companions: Cosmo, her tan & black German Shepherd; and Harley, the black and white Biewer Terrier. Preceding Marsha in death are her parents, Charles and Marjorie Miller; and beloved husband, Dick Robison.



A Graveside Service celebrating the life of Marsha D. Robison will be held at 2:00 PM Friday July 21, 2019 at the Rochester IOOF Cemetery near 500 West 3rd Street. Pastor Jim Dillinger will officiate. The Good Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to: The Fulton County Cancer Fund, thru the NICF, 227 East 9th Street, Rochester, IN 46975; the Mighty Mutts, 1713 Mitchell Drive, Rochester, IN 46975; or the Fulton County Animal Education and Adoption Center, 1540 Wentzel St., Rochester, IN 45975. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to Marsha's family at www.goodfamilyfh.com.