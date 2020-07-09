Marsha Lynn Willis
July 22, 1948 - July 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marsha Lynn Willis, 71, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Marsha was born July 22, 1948 in Michigan City to the late Esther and Leroy Draves. Marsha was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Willis. Those left to cherish the memory of Marsha include her children, Matt (Paula) Willis and Ronda Willis; grandchildren, Tynan Geisleman, Michael, Gage, Logan and Mason Willis; 3 great-grandchildren; and a brother, David (Lethia) Draves. Marsha worked in apartment management. She was an active member of the Lydick United Methodist Church. Marsha enjoyed nature walks at Potato Creek State Park, Spicer Lake Nature Preserve, and Lydick Bog. She enjoyed making crafts for family, friends, and the church Bazaar. Most of all she loved fishing with her grandchildren and attending all their sporting events. Visitation for Marsha will be 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Friday, July 10, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Memorial Service to begin at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. A private family burial will follow.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lydick United Methodist Church, 26510 Edison Road, South Bend, Indiana 46628 for a future project.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net
