1/1
Marsha Reynolds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marsha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marsha Reynolds

March 5, 1954 - Sept. 1, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Marsha Reynolds 66, of Mishawaka, passed away on September 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Memorial Services for Marsha will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN, with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Visitation will start at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Marsha was born March 5, 1954 to James W. and Lillie F. (Sutton) Reynolds. She is a 1972 graduate of Mishawaka High School. At one time she married Larry Hanks Sr., and they had two children, Larry Jr. and Christa.

Marsha was a private person. She enjoyed self-study and was always studying Theology and Astronomy. Always reading, she enjoyed the relaxation and knowledge that it brought. Her favorite vacation included time at the beach. She enjoyed her herbs, flowers, and gardening. Her favorite color was pink.

Marsha was the Night Store Director for Meijer in Mishawaka; she retired after over 20 years of service. Working for Meijer, Marsha met and unofficially adopted a young girl named Jessica Nguyen. Marsha loved Jessica like another daughter.

She is survived by her children, son Larry Hanks Jr. and his daughter Cora Hanks, of Edwardsburg, MI and daughter Christa (Mark) Baxter and their son Nick of Westfield, IN; great aunt Martha (Joe) Mosakowski; brother Brian Reynolds with niece and nephew Lindsey (Maslowski and Brandon (Teddi) Reynolds; sister-in-law Linda Reynolds; and many other friends and family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lillie Reynolds and her brother, Gregory Reynolds.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved