Marsha Reynolds



March 5, 1954 - Sept. 1, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN -



Marsha Reynolds 66, of Mishawaka, passed away on September 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Memorial Services for Marsha will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN, with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Visitation will start at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.



Marsha was born March 5, 1954 to James W. and Lillie F. (Sutton) Reynolds. She is a 1972 graduate of Mishawaka High School. At one time she married Larry Hanks Sr., and they had two children, Larry Jr. and Christa.



Marsha was a private person. She enjoyed self-study and was always studying Theology and Astronomy. Always reading, she enjoyed the relaxation and knowledge that it brought. Her favorite vacation included time at the beach. She enjoyed her herbs, flowers, and gardening. Her favorite color was pink.



Marsha was the Night Store Director for Meijer in Mishawaka; she retired after over 20 years of service. Working for Meijer, Marsha met and unofficially adopted a young girl named Jessica Nguyen. Marsha loved Jessica like another daughter.



She is survived by her children, son Larry Hanks Jr. and his daughter Cora Hanks, of Edwardsburg, MI and daughter Christa (Mark) Baxter and their son Nick of Westfield, IN; great aunt Martha (Joe) Mosakowski; brother Brian Reynolds with niece and nephew Lindsey (Maslowski and Brandon (Teddi) Reynolds; sister-in-law Linda Reynolds; and many other friends and family members.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lillie Reynolds and her brother, Gregory Reynolds.





