Marsha Wolf
1945 - 2020
Marsha Wolf

April 5, 1945 - Nov. 5, 2020

LA PORTE, IN -

Marsha Wolf, 75, of La Porte, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne. Marsha was born on April 5, 1945 in South Bend, IN, to Gilbert and Ethel Lillian (Achor) Potts. Surviving are her son, Matthew Wolf of South Bend; three sisters, Karen (Tom) Glenton of Largo, Florida, Jean Overgaard of Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Brenda Potts of Three Rivers, Michigan; brother, David (Kim) Potts of South Bend; as well as niece and nephew, Sarah Overgaard of Edwardsburg and Joshua Overgaard of South Bend. She was preceded by her parents. Marsha worked as an aid at recess at Indian Trail Elementary School. She loved chickens and especially her dog, Herbie. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Josh Carney officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, Indiana. A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Due to the recent Governor's Order, anyone attending the visitation and/or service is required to wear a mask. Memorial donations may be made to the Mill Creek Baptist Church, 8762 E. 200 S., Mill Creek, IN 46365 or La Porte County 4-H, Rabbit Club, 2857 W. State Road 2, Suite A, La Porte, IN 46350. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.cutlercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
