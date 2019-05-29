Marshall R. “Butch” White



Dec. 31, 1945 - May 26, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Marshall R. “Butch” White, 73, lifelong South Bend resident, passed away at 10:35 pm Sunday, May 26, 2019 in his home. He was born December 31, 1945 in South Bend, to the late Marshall and Violet (Dawson) White.



Marshall worked over 45 years in the tree business before retiring from McLean Tree Service in 2015. In his younger years, Marshall worked at Wheelhorse. He enjoying spending time at casinos and country dancing.



Marshall is survived by the love of his life, Penny Keller of South Bend; his daughter, Maxine J. (Michael) Andert of Mishawaka; sons, Matthew R. (Holli) White of Granger and Randy (Heather) Finney of Granger; stepdaughter, Leanette Brownlow of Eau Claire, MI; stepsons, Gary Stanfield of Granger, and Joey Brownlow, Darrell Howley, and John Howley, all of Watervliet, MI; as well as eight grandchildren, Brent, Blake, Sarah, Brittany, Matthew Jr., Mason, Cody, and Randall; and four great-grandchildren, Emerson, Evelyn, Casey, and Rylee. Additionally, Marshall is survived by sisters, Norma Doyle of South Bend and Amii Quinn of Jonesboro, AR; and brother, Larry (Connie) White of South Bend. He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Marsha Beshires; and two brothers, Terry and Clifford White.



Funeral Services for Marshall will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend. Graveside services and burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Friday, May 31 as well as one hour prior to services on Saturday in the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Marshall may be donated to Riverbend Cancer Services, 3516 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2019