Marshall Vervynckt
May 10, 1931 - Jan. 14, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Marshall Vervynckt, 88, passed away at home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Marshall Vervynckt was born in Mishawaka, IN, May 10, 1931 to Pauline (Popielski) and Maurice Vervynckt. Marshall was a graduate of Mishawaka High School, and served as a Marine Sergeant in the Korean War where he was given the Purple Heart for shrapnel injuries.
He married Janice (Moberg) on August 23, 1957 and lived in River Park, South Bend for over 20 years. Marsh served as usher for the River Park United Methodist Church, and was a member of the Mishawaka Breakfast Exchange Club. He worked for Stauffer Supply Company and owned and operated Center Valley Supply. He then became Assistant Superintendent and later Superintendent of Mishawaka Parks. He was an avid wood crafter and sold his wares at various local craft shows.
Marsh was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob; sisters, Shirley (grandson, Matt Walsh, Bertha (daughters, Cheryl and Penny), and Martha; his beloved grand-dog, Angel; and by his loving wife of 47 years, Janice. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Vervynckt and Linda (Mark) Smith; his grandsons, Sam (Abi), Andrew (Audrey), and Daniel (Janay Adkins) Smith; his brothers, Larry (Marge) and Ron (Pat); sister, Phyl (Doug) Kessler, and his adored nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the East United Methodist Church. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the care received from Southern Care Hospice.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. Mishawaka. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, January 22 at 11 a.m, with visitation one hour prior at East United Methodist Church, Mishawaka where Military Rites will be by VFW Post 360/American Legion 161 Burial Team. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020