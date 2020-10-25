Martha A. Anglin
Nov. 12, 1930 - Oct. 22, 2020
Martha A. Anglin, 89, of South Bend, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 22, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1930 to Frank and Bernice (Wilke) Banner in South Bend.
In 1949, at a square dance in the Odd Fellows Building, her Uncle Carl introduced her to a young man he wanted her to meet. After six weeks of dating, she married the love of her life, Donald J. Anglin, on July 9, 1949, both just 18 years old. Their love continued to grow over the next 71 years with God at the center of their relationship.
With their middle son Larry having special needs, they agreed to keep him home and care for him as long as they were able. For 61 years they lived together in the family home until Larry moved into his first apartment and they moved to assisted living.
She was known for her home cooking: homemade noodles, potato soup, orange gravy, S.O.S. (same old slop), apple pie, brownie cake, fudge, marshmallow fluff, “rotten egg” chocolate candies, and many more tasty dishes.
She had a zest for life, known to crash a party or two. She loved to go barefoot and stay up late. She could sweet talk her way into a good bargain. She had a great sense of humor, even able to laugh at herself.
She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She always made sure her grandkids were supplied with cookies, candies, and anything else they desired. She was always there with a listening ear and prayer. Mom had a big heart, her love unconditional, she cheered you up and prayed you through whatever you were facing, whether good or bad.
She loved chocolate in any form (her favorite being South Bend Chocolate Factory malted milk balls), cake covered with frosting roses, John Wayne, good music, playing card games, and especially playing bingo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Frank, niece Denise, and an unborn daughter.
Surviving are her husband; five children: Kathy (Jeff), Donald “Gene” Sr. (Beverly), Larry, Marc, & Carol (Harold); seven grandchildren: Rev. Jeremy (Raegan), Dr. Timothy (Melissa), Donelle (Ryan), Donald Jr., Bethany (Sam), Gabrielle, & Jessica; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Marilyn; two nieces, two nephews, and cousins.
There will be a private service on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery. Celebration of Life service to take place at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to Michiana Community Church, 51637 Ash Road, Granger, IN 46530. Online condolences can be left for the Anglin family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
