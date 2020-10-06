1/1
Martha A. Stalcup
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha A. Stalcup

Oct. 6, 1938 - Oct. 3, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Martha A. Stalcup, 81, of Mishawaka, IN passed away on October 3, 2020, surrounded by her family. Martha was born to the late Gerald and Loretta (Boehnlein) Sipe on October 6, 1938, in Mishawaka. Martha married the love of her life, Troy Stalcup, on August 10, 1957, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Troy Stalcup; children, David Stalcup, Barbara (Ken) Brown, and Connie Campbell; grandchildren, Neal and Steven Stalcup, Stephanie and Douglas Campbell, Donna Papa, Holly (Matthew) Sharp, Kyle Papa, Dillon (Courtney) Papa, Courtney Severeid, Krystal, Kassondra and Kendra Brown; 18 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Linda Sipe as well as niece, Cara Holmes and nephew, Jeff Sipe. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Gerald Sipe and her daughter, Janet Holderman.

Martha worked as a dietary aide for Mishawaka High School. She loved to paint and spend time with her family. She was a member for many years of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Choir and enjoyed singing and music.

Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 am-12:00 pm, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. The Funeral service for Martha will follow immediately at 12:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

Donations in Martha's memory may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Choir, 225 S. Mill St., Mishawaka, IN 46544. To leave condolences, visit hahnfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved