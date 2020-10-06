Martha A. Stalcup
Oct. 6, 1938 - Oct. 3, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Martha A. Stalcup, 81, of Mishawaka, IN passed away on October 3, 2020, surrounded by her family. Martha was born to the late Gerald and Loretta (Boehnlein) Sipe on October 6, 1938, in Mishawaka. Martha married the love of her life, Troy Stalcup, on August 10, 1957, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Troy Stalcup; children, David Stalcup, Barbara (Ken) Brown, and Connie Campbell; grandchildren, Neal and Steven Stalcup, Stephanie and Douglas Campbell, Donna Papa, Holly (Matthew) Sharp, Kyle Papa, Dillon (Courtney) Papa, Courtney Severeid, Krystal, Kassondra and Kendra Brown; 18 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Linda Sipe as well as niece, Cara Holmes and nephew, Jeff Sipe. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Gerald Sipe and her daughter, Janet Holderman.
Martha worked as a dietary aide for Mishawaka High School. She loved to paint and spend time with her family. She was a member for many years of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Choir and enjoyed singing and music.
Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 am-12:00 pm, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. The Funeral service for Martha will follow immediately at 12:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
Donations in Martha's memory may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Choir, 225 S. Mill St., Mishawaka, IN 46544. To leave condolences, visit hahnfuneralhomes.com
