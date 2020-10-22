Martha Andrea
Ebersole
Nov. 28, 1944 - Oct. 18, 2020
LAPORTE, IN - On Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 8:56 am, Martha Andrea (Miller) Ebersole took her last breath and gained her wings. Martha, also known as Marty, was born in LaPorte, Indiana on November 28, 1944. She was one of nine children to her parents, Phil and Jane Miller. She married her high school sweetheart, LeRoy Ebersole, on December 28, 1963. They lived many places throughout their life as LeRoy was a member of the United States Air Force. However, they settled in Lake Placid, Florida in the early 1970's. Martha worked at Winn-Dixie as a deli manager for the majority of her working life. Martha was a Christian woman who loved ice cream, butterflies, and her family. Her family describes her as “their rock.” She is preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Ebersole; her parents, Phil and Jane Miller; her brother, Ray Miller; and brothers-in-law, Doc Osborne and Pete Rodriguez. She is survived by her siblings, Myrna (Harold) Weiland, Marjory Osborn, Mary (Bill) Sage, Phillip (Fran) Miller, Marie (Bill) Downs, Margaret Rodriguez, and Mitchell (Martha Lee) Miller; her sister-in-law, Cindy Miller; her children, Connie (Jeff) Zgavec, Tammy Martin, and David (Bobbie) Ebersole; her grandchildren, Cam Martin, Levi Bridge, Karen LeAnn, Crissy (Albert) Townsend, William (Carina) Ebersole, and Shelbi Lynn; and her great-grandchildren, Tai, Casey, Corbin, Kalli, Bryce, Chase, Jonathan, and Wyatt. She also leaves behind her loving canine companion, Tuff and countless other uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Services will be held at Sebring Christian Church on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3:00pm. An ice cream social is set to follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The ALS Association Indiana Chapter.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870
