Martha Anne Glass



Dec. 17, 1929 - June 5, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Martha Anne Glass, 90, of South Bend, passed away on Friday, June 5 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.



Anne was born on December 17, 1929 to Bernard Albert and Aline Love Ackerman in Loogootee, Indiana. She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Paul (Lynne) Glass and Gerald (Stephanie) Glass, and a grandson, Aiden Glass. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Gerald K. Glass, her parents, a brother, Bob Ackerman, and a sister, Jane (Ben) Asdell.



Anne attended Saint Mary of the Woods College in Terre Haute, Indiana for two years and transferred to the University of Michigan to complete her bachelor's degree in Dental Hygiene in 1951. She became the assistant director of Dental Hygiene at the Indiana University School of Dentistry, a position she held from 1951 to 1969. She returned to Ann Arbor in the fall of 1964 to complete her master's degree in Public Health. While at the dental school, she met the love of her life, Dr. Gerald K. Glass. They were married on June 28, 1969 at the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in Indianapolis. They were happily married for 48 years until Jerry's passing.



Anne enjoyed travelling with her family on numerous trips to the Bahamas and Florida, and spending a lot of summers at their cottage on Indian Lake. She was an avid reader and could always be found with a book in her hand. She was a long -time member of Tri-Kappa and was highly active in her children's school activities, always volunteering to help on field trips and any way she was needed. She was one of the initial organizers of the popular Kaleidoscope Dinner and Auction at the Stanley Clark School in 1978, which continues to this day. She also volunteered at the Bendix Theater for a period of time.



Anne also remained true and loyal to her hometown roots in Loogootee, Indiana. She continued to receive the Loogootee Tribune (now Martin County Journal) until her death so she could remain close to her small-town beginnings.



Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, June 11 from 4:00 until 8:00pm in the Hanley and Sons Funeral Home, “Southwest Chapel”, 23421 State Road 23, South Bend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend on Friday, June 12 at 10:00am, with Father Terry Fisher officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Highland Cemetery of South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made in Anne's name to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and extend their deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Glass family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store