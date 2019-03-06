Martha Ball



Oct. 2, 1928 - March 4, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Martha L. Ball, age 90, of Elkhart passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at East Lake Terrace Assisted Living surrounded by her family. Martha was born on October 2, 1928 in Mooresville, IN to Joseph Ephriam and N. Dorris (Johnson) Goss. On August 22, 1948 she married John V. Ball in Mooresville, IN.



Marty is survived by her children, John V. Jr. (Jennifer) Ball of Vandalia, MI, Julia L. (Tom) Lacy of Vandalia, MI, and son-in-law, Brian Hague of North Port, FL; six grandchildren, Matthew (Lynn) Hague, Michael (Angie) Hague, Christopher Ball, Adam Ball, Alex Ball, and Amanda J. Lacy; and six great-grandchildren, Dezi Ward, Xandar Ward, Jett Ward, Ryan Hague, Ellie Hague, and Nicholas Hague. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Stephen Ball; her daughter, Cynthia Hague; and her sister, Dorothy Roberson.



Marty graduated from the Mooresville High School class of 1946 and received her degree in piano and music from IU Bloomington. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a member at Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was part of the Christ's Care group and Director of Music for over ten years. She sang in the church choir for over 50 years. She sang with and was on the Board of Directors for the Elkhart Symphony. She was member of Tri Kappa and Matinee Musicale. She taught piano for several years. She enjoyed playing bridge.



Friends may visit with family from 4pm-6pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN. Funeral Services will be at 6 pm with Rev. Tom Jones officiating. Memorial donations in memory of Martha may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2715 East Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46516 or Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 CR 19, Bristol, IN 46507. Online condolences may be made to the Ball family by visiting Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home website. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary