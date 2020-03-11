Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Burkett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha "June" Burkett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha “June” Burkett

June 26, 1926 - March 8, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Martha “June” Burkett, 93, of South Bend, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Southfield Village. She was born June 26, 1926 in Culver, IN to the late Russell and Margaret (Lockridge) Croy. In November 1947, June married Richard Evans, who preceded her in death in April 1969. In July 1970, she married Harold Burkett, who preceded her in January 2002.

June is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Jerry) Ratkiewicz; son, Steve (Gail) Evans; seven grandchildren, Jenn (Steve) Loutzenhiser, Becki (Ryan) Radel, Sean Evans, Aaron (Kearra) Ratkiewicz, Josh (Jennifer) Allen, Alicia (Brandon) Behling, and Shawn Marie Burkett; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Susie Redman. In addition to her parents and both husbands, she is preceded by her three brothers, Robert “Mike” Croy, Jimmy Croy, and Jack Croy.

June was a registered nurse for many years, and was very proud of her work. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, gambling, and watching her favorite shows, The Young and the Restless, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. June took many memorable vacations including the Grand Canyon, Korea, and Ireland.

Funeral services for June will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 AM at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. Private family inurnment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

Contributions in memory of June may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -