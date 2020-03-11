|
|
Martha “June” Burkett
June 26, 1926 - March 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Martha “June” Burkett, 93, of South Bend, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Southfield Village. She was born June 26, 1926 in Culver, IN to the late Russell and Margaret (Lockridge) Croy. In November 1947, June married Richard Evans, who preceded her in death in April 1969. In July 1970, she married Harold Burkett, who preceded her in January 2002.
June is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Jerry) Ratkiewicz; son, Steve (Gail) Evans; seven grandchildren, Jenn (Steve) Loutzenhiser, Becki (Ryan) Radel, Sean Evans, Aaron (Kearra) Ratkiewicz, Josh (Jennifer) Allen, Alicia (Brandon) Behling, and Shawn Marie Burkett; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Susie Redman. In addition to her parents and both husbands, she is preceded by her three brothers, Robert “Mike” Croy, Jimmy Croy, and Jack Croy.
June was a registered nurse for many years, and was very proud of her work. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, gambling, and watching her favorite shows, The Young and the Restless, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. June took many memorable vacations including the Grand Canyon, Korea, and Ireland.
Funeral services for June will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 AM at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. Private family inurnment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Contributions in memory of June may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020