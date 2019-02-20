Martha Faye Andrews



March 10, 1924 - Feb. 18, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Martha Faye Andrews, residing in Mishawaka, IN passed away peacefully at 3:45 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at the age of 94 years old.



She was born March 10, 1924 in Magnolia, Arkansas, a daughter of T.F. & Lillian Faye (Thomas) Ford, and has lived in this area since 1946, coming from Texas.



On June 25, 1941 in Kilgore, Texas, Martha Faye was united in marriage to Harley E. Andrews, Sr. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage until his passing in 1996. She was also preceded in death by her son, Harley E. “Corky” Andrews, Jr. on November 29, 2017 and a granddaughter, Bridget Olmstead on October 4, 2017, a sister, Louise Langham, and two brothers, Ray & David Ford.



Mrs. Andrews worked as a Supervisor of the Sales Dept. at Torrington Corp. for 27 years, was Receptionist at Apostolic Village for 25 years, and in 1954 became involved with the American Pony Club in South Bend which worked with registered Shetland Ponies. She was a longtime member of Apostolic Temple Church in South Bend.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Francile & Mike Switalski of Mishawaka; three grandchildren, Manette (Jim) Donlon of Niles, MI, Michael (Laura) Switalski of Osceola, and Zachary White of Plymouth, IN; five great-grandchildren, Brittany & Bryan Switalski, Dylan McDaniel, Kaley Mihail, and Rosie White; and two great-great-grandchildren, Ryley McDaniel and Aiden Switalski.



Services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Graveside services and burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, IN. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM Friday and from 10-11 AM Saturday at the Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN.



Contributions in memory of Mrs. Andrews may be offered to Apostolic Temple Church, or to Ronald McDonald House @ Memorial Hospital, 615 North Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.