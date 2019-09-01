|
|
Martha J. Burns
Sept. 13, 1939 - Aug. 29, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Martha J. Burns, 79, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 7:03 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Hospice House. Martha was born on September 13, 1939 in Mishawaka, Indiana. She retired from Honeywell. On December 21, 1957, in LaGrange, Indiana, she married Ronald R. Burns, who survives. Also surviving are her daughters, Cheryl (Timothy) Rempala and Carol Burns both of South Bend, Indiana; her sons, Duffy (Mary Beth) Burns of Sylvania, Ohio and Michael Burns of Bloomington, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Ray (Cindy) Vanett, Beth (Zach) Bergen, Emily (Curtis) Beier, Erin (Dennis) Graychowski, Willie Vanett, Megan Burns, and Kyle Burns; seven great-grandchildren, Spencer Bergen, Logan Bergen, Grace Vanett, A.J. Kinzie, Jaxson Beier, Jase Beier, and Jagger Beier; two sisters, Cathy (Jim) Boren of Huntertown, Indiana and Nina (Adrian) Shell of South Bend, Indiana; and by her brother, Monroe (Jane) Hummel of Columbia City, Indiana. Martha was preceded in death by her infant son, Ronald Ray Burns; her son-in-law, Timothy Rempala; her brother, Kenneth Hummel; and five great-grandchildren, Anne Marie, Asher, Remy, Ingram, and Aurora Bergen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Corpus Christi Church. Private burial will take place in Highland Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the church. Martha had been active at District 11 Little League for over 30 years. She was an avid Notre Dame fan and was an usher for the football games. She was an active member of the Corpus Christi Parish Council. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to help defray medical expenses. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019