Martha J Moore
Feb. 17, 1921 - Aug. 22, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Martha Jane Moore passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22nd at the age of 99 ½ at The Hearth at Juday Creek in Granger, IN. She was one of 11 children born to Guy and Goldie Alwine and was born in Goshen, IN in February 1921. In 1943, she married Dale B. Moore and together they spent most of their lives residing in Mishawaka where Martha's mission in life was to raise her three kids and make sure they grew up knowing how to show respect to others. She leaves behind two of her three children: Richard Moore (Simone) who lives in New Port Richey, FL and Sally Brown Koziel (Mike) who lives in Niles, MI, and a granddaughter, Danita Creech of Osceola, IN and three great grandchildren. Here's what Rich and Sally want you to know about Martha:
Laughter and Love. That's what comes to mind when we think about Mom. And toughness—but only in a good way. When she lost Max, our brother and her beloved 19-year-old son in a tragic car accident in 1977, Mom had every right to curl up into a ball and never recover. But she was the one who held the family together. Eleven years later in 1988, our dad, Dale Moore, passed rather suddenly at the age of 66. Once again, she pulled the family together and helped us get through it. She was remarkable. She was the one who always looked after everybody else no matter what it took. She took on the role of nurse for her mom, dad, brother and father-in-law when they needed her most. Anyone who knew her knew they could rely on Mom. It made her happy to do things for other people. But then, she was happy most of the time anyway. She didn't make life too complicated—in spite of the challenges she faced in her life. She always looked for the good in life and for the good in people. And she found it.
During her final few years when her memory wasn't good and she only lived in the moment, what kept her going strong was the opportunity to laugh and joke with the staff at The Waterford and The Hearth and reply to their requests with her famous “okey-dokey dominokey”. God Bless each one of you for all you did for Mom. We've heard many stories about “Miss Martha” and they all ring true as they stories of laughter and love.
Private services with the family are still pending. If you want to make a donation in her honor, Mom would love it if you helped a homeless animal find a home by donating locally to Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group, PO Box 204, Mishawaka, IN 46546 or via their website at www.homewardboundawg.com
