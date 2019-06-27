Martha J. Page



April 7, 1932 - June 23, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Martha Jane Page, 87, of Granger passed away at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23 in her home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Martha was born April 7, 1932 in Bremen, IN to the late Ema J. (Schull) and Martin G. Bornemann and lived in the area much of her life.



She is survived by her husband, Robert O. Page. They had four children. They have two sons, Michael P. Page (Susan) of Ft. Wayne, IN and Corbin D. Page (Jeannette) of Edwardsburg, MI; and two daughters, Ema Jane Page (deceased) and Valerie B. Bartlett of South Bend. They have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Irene Nankey of Charlotte, NC and Mary Dull of Syracuse, IN.



By trade Martha was a bookkeeper; she loved working with numbers. She worked with various industries over the years. She was also a beautiful artist. She loved painting and drawing and always had a project going.



We are greatly saddened by the loss of our mother, sister, friend, and wife but we will rest easier knowing she is in a better place. We are so blessed and thankful she was with us as long as she was. She will truly and deeply be missed.



A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 28 at Peace Lutheran Church, 16791 Cleveland Rd., Granger, IN with Rev. Steven Mischke officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service in the church.



Memorial contributions in Martha's name may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, 16791 Cleveland Rd., Granger, IN 46530 or the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 27, 2019