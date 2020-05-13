Martha J. Pilarski
SOUTH BEND, IN - Martha J. Pilarski, 87, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 10, 2020 in the comfort of her own apartment with her daughter Paula at her side. Martha was born July 24, 1932 in LaPorte to the late Joseph and Pauline (Dombrowski) Russ. Those left to cherish the memory of Martha include her children, Paul (Kelly) Pilarski, Paula Pilarski, Michael (Nancy) Pilarski, and Rich (Erin) Pilarski; grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Russo, Melissa (Hunter) MacLean, Kristen Pilarski, Katelyn Pilarski, and Charles Taylor; and great-grandchild, Brylee MacLean. Martha was a strong-willed woman with an equally strong faith, especially in her devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. She had many talents and was blessed with a naturally beautiful singing voice. Her a cappella singing filled every room with beautiful melodies as she went about her daily activities. On September 11, 1954 Martha married Richard Pilarski (“her one and only”) and they shared 45 years of marriage. Their marriage knew both joy and sorrow but throughout it all they remained lovingly committed to one another. After her retirement from the South Bend Community Food Services, she dedicated her life to taking care of her husband until his death. In her later years Martha enjoyed playing cards and Bingo on Monday nights. Visitation for Martha will take place in Holy Family Catholic Church, Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. (Due to the current health risks, self-distancing and wearing masks are required.) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 13, 2020.