Martha J. Stockdale
Nov. 20, 1928 - Nov. 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Martha J. Stockdale, 91, passed away at 9:30pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Caring Junction, Mishawaka.
Martha was born on November 20, 1928 in Tennessee to the late Grace Hazel and William H. Berry.On May 29, 1951 she was united in marriage to Gene F. Stockdale in Kokomo, IN. Gene passed away on August 15, 2016. Martha was also preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Keel; and a great-great-granddaughter, Sara.
Martha graduated from Kokomo High School in 1947. She worked for the South Bend Community School Corporation and was a long-term Commercial Loan Secretary at 1st Source Bank.
Martha and Gene were founding members of the Trinity Evangelical Free Church. She enjoyed working in the nursery and with pre-school children in Sunday School and Bible School.
Martha is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Joseph Dyrcz of Tyner, IN; daughter, Cynthia Ann Stockdale of Mishawaka, IN; grandson, Martin Dyrcz and granddaughter, Jamila Stockdale; great-grandchildren, Tyran Beckett, Symone Gates, Daquain Knights, Destiny Knights, and Sydney Gates; and great-great-grandchildren, MiaBella, Kydan, Elijah, Tylan, and Kamlya.
The family would like to Thank the staff of Caring Junction for their daily loving care they provided to Martha and to the Center for Hospice for the comfort they gave her.
Funeral Services will be at 1pm TODAY, Friday, November 20, 2020 in Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 61770 Miami Road, South Bend. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
.