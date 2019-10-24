|
Martha J. Vargo
April 13, 1924 - Oct. 21, 2019
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Martha J. Vargo, 95 years old, of Garver Lake, Edwardsburg, passed to her rest Oct. 21, 2019 after an illness. She was born April 13, 1924 in South Bend, Indiana, the daughter of Ralph and Martha (Johnston) Hicks, and has lived in the Michiana area all of her life, coming to Edwardsburg in 1946.
Martha was married March 29, 1946 in South Bend to Paul J. Vargo, who preceded her in death Nov. 17, 2003. Surviving are their children, Judith Hartman of Edwardsburg, Janet Vargo and spouse Timothy Payne of Niles, and Alan Vargo of Portland, OR. Grandchildren include Tiffany Shreve, Brian Shreve, Austin Payne, Tony Hawkins and his wife Samantha. There are three great-grandchildren, Breanna Hawkins, Crystal Dunn, and Daniel Dunn; and three great-great-grandchildren, Brenden, Thomas, and Noah.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 10:30-12:00 Noon at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main St., Edwardsburg. The Service of Remembrance will begin at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Dennis Chaput officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery, South Bend.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019