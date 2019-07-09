Martha Jane Knapp Deming



Jan. 28, 1932 - June 14, 2019



NILES, MI - Martha Jane Knapp Deming, 87, of Niles, Michigan, died at 5:15p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019.



She was born January 28, 1932 in Schoolcraft, Michigan to Willis and Rose Ganiel (Motter) Knapp. She was a lifelong resident of Niles, Michigan.



Martha was a former employee of Niles Credit Bureau Health Care, Inc. of Berrien Springs and the Woodwind of South Bend, IN. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Dowagiac; a graduate of Dowagiac Union High School Class of 1949; graduate of Southwestern Michigan College Class of 2000; life member of Eastern Star.



Martha enjoyed sewing, gardening, and loved being with family, friends, and Princess.



She was married June 18, 1949 in Wakelee, Michigan to Jack Edwin Deming who died in 2009. She is survived by her sons, Gregory A. Deming of Niles and Douglas E. (Christine) Deming of Granger; daughters, Deborah R. (Donald) Asmus of Ponte Vedra, FL, Laurie J. (James) Pokladowski of DePere, WI, and Connie L. (Larry) Murphy of Cape Coral, FL, 13 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.



Her Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 306 Courtland St., Dowagiac, MI. Martha's cremains will be distributed in accordance to her last wishes.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4042 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085 or online at https://www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/caring-circle/give-now/donate.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles.



Online condolences may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.