|
|
Martha Jane Lewis
Sept. 22, 1955 - Sept. 25, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Martha Jane Lewis, 64, passed away on Wed, Sept 25, 2019.
Martha was born on Sept 22, 1955 in Zanesville, OH to James and Betty (McAvoy) Leach. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving are husband, Bridge Lewis; children, Matthew (Kira) Lewis, Kelly (Shawn) Harris and Zachary (Christine) Lewis; eight grandchildren and a sister, Chris Weaver.
A Memorial service is Wed., Oct 2 at 7 p.m. with visitation from 5 to 7 pm, in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. Memorials to St. Joe County 4-H Scholarship Fund. www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019