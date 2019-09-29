Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Jane Lewis


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Jane Lewis Obituary
Martha Jane Lewis

Sept. 22, 1955 - Sept. 25, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Martha Jane Lewis, 64, passed away on Wed, Sept 25, 2019.

Martha was born on Sept 22, 1955 in Zanesville, OH to James and Betty (McAvoy) Leach. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving are husband, Bridge Lewis; children, Matthew (Kira) Lewis, Kelly (Shawn) Harris and Zachary (Christine) Lewis; eight grandchildren and a sister, Chris Weaver.

A Memorial service is Wed., Oct 2 at 7 p.m. with visitation from 5 to 7 pm, in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. Memorials to St. Joe County 4-H Scholarship Fund. www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now