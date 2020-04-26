|
Martha JoAnne Bass
April 9, 1940 - April 22, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Martha JoAnne Bass, age 80, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday evening, April 22, 2020 in the comfort of her family's presence.
She was born April 9, 1940 in Calvin Center, Michigan, the third of four children of John and Theolia Simpson, Sr. She married Milan “Mike” Bass September 5, 1958 in Calvin Township, Michigan. After forty years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 1998.
JoAnne gave her life to Jesus Christ on Mother's Day in 1968.
JoAnne was a sweet woman of God who loved her husband, children, and her church. She truly enjoyed sharing her testimony of how God filled her with the gift of the Holy Ghost in 1968 and the change it made in her life.
She served as an usher, sang in the choir, worked in the kitchen, and never missed a service. As she got older and was unable to go to church in the winter, she faithfully watched services on the church's livestream.
JoAnne loved playing her favorite card game, “Skip-bo”, playing “Words With Friends” with anyone who was willing to lose, and working daily puzzles from the newspaper with her sisters.
Prayer was an important part of her life and she never missed her daily morning prayer with her great-grandsons. The one thing that gave her the most pride was when she was elevated to a Mother of the Church.
JoAnne will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Milana “Lonni” Bass; her son, Robert (Tanji) Bass, Sr.; nine grandchildren, Nicole Lee, Adrian Lee, Alphonzo Lee, Ronald Sorsby, Stacey Turpin, Marcus Bass, Shantel Hobson, Roshonda Bass, and Robert Bass, Jr.; twenty-one great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jacqueline “Jackie” Haines and Jane Scott; one brother, John C. Simpson, Jr.; one daughter-in-law, Ruby Bass; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Milan “Tony” Bass and Ronald E. Bass.
Family and friends will gather on a date and at a time to be announced. Mrs. Bass will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, Michigan.
The family prefers contributions in memory of JoAnne be made to Christ Temple, 305 North 2nd Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020