Martha “Marty” Laczai
April 17, 1923 - July 29, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Martha “Marty” Laczai, 97, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Southfield Village in South Bend.
Marty was born on April 17, 1923 in Mishawaka to Henry and Irma (Van Wyngarde) Bethuyne. She was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Judith Laczai; brother, Morris Bethuyne; and sisters, Alice, Florine, and Mary.
On August 3, 1943, while he was home on leave from the service, she married Blase “Buck” Laczai. He preceded her in death on May 13, 2011.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Dale) Persyn of Mishawaka; five grandchildren, Chad Persyn, Jeff (Nicole) Persyn, Christine Laczai, Tricia (Patrick) Eagon, and Susan Laczai; and four great-grandchildren, Bailey and Isabella Persyn, and Alex and Garrett James; and great-great-granddaughter, Alora.
Marty worked for Uniroyal for 20 years and retired in 1968. She was a member of BK Club Ladies Auxiliary.
Visitation for Marty will be on Saturday, August 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. A private entombment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Association or St. Bavo Catholic Church.
