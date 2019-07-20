Martha Louise Clark



Oct. 5, 1932 - July 18, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Martha Louise Clark, 86, of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away at 10:10 am Thursday, July 18, 2019 in her residence.



On October 5, 1932, she was born in South Bend, Indiana to Charles W. and Amy B. (Toops) Adams. She was married to Jack W. Clark. They were divorced and he is deceased.



When Martha graduated from high school, she worked at First National Bank, Mishawaka. Then, after she married, they moved to Illinois, where she worked at City National Bank, Kankakee. They moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa and then to Algona, Iowa for a few years, before moving back to South Bend.



Martha always longed for more education. So after she had her children, she started at Bethel University. She also took voice and piano at Olivet Nazarene University. She graduated from Bethel and became a substitute teacher in South Bend. She then received her Masters' Degree in Education from Indiana University South Bend. Martha was a teacher in the South Bend School System, where she taught severely and profoundly impaired individuals, from which she retired after twenty years. She loved her work and her students.



She counted her blessings every day. Her greatest blessing was her family; she was a direct descendant of four families that were highly involved in the Underground Railroad. Martha is survived by four children, Jacqueline K. Clark, Dr. Daniel (Margaret) Clark of New Castle, Jeffrey (Deborah) Clark of Mishawaka, and Rev. Gregory (Karen) Clark of Huber Heights, Ohio; her sister, Jane Sattler of Valparaiso; and two brothers, Paul Adams of Mishawaka and Robert Adams of North Liberty. Martha is also survived by twelve wonderful grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gerald Adams.



Visitation hours will be from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday, July 21, 2019 and also one hour prior to the service on Monday, in Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am Monday, July 22, 2019 at the River Park Chapel with Pastor Tom Maxwell officiating. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.



Online condolence and expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 20, 2019