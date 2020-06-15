Martha Odell Barnett
August 13, 1926 - June 12, 2020
BOURBON, IN - Martha Odell (Eatmon) Barnett, 93, of Bourbon, Indiana and formerly of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Martha was born on August 13, 1926 in Carson Lake, Arkansas, the first of 16 children born to Ruby Jewel (Benson) Eatmon and Andrew Odell Eatmon.
Martha centered her life and interests around her family. She was an avid shopper, loved to read, and take long walks. She was raised Pentecostal, attended the Assembly of God Church and was a member of the Calvary Chapel in Granger, Indiana.
On July 10, 1948 in Osceola, Arkansas, she married the love of her life, Alvin Barnett, who preceded her in death on January 26, 2016.
Martha is survived by her daughters, Brenda Senff (Jerry) of Bourbon, Dianne Byfield of Goshen, and Janet Banks (Del) Carpenter of Elkhart; son, Larry “Buck” Loyd (Shannon Macy) of Dixon, Missouri, 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two sisters, Donnie Parham of Hermann, Missouri and Glynda Kay Wilson of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and her brother, David Eatmon of Wilson, Arkansas.
Along with her husband, Alvin, Martha was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Susie Rudd; her son, Lee Barnett; twelve brothers and sisters; and three granddaughters, Jerri Lynn Senff, Kim Damron, and Fawnda Jewel Senff.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN. Rev. Robert Moore, pastor of Calvary Chapel will officiate. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, IN. Visitation is from 11am-1pm on Tuesday.
Online condolences may be shared with the Barnett family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
August 13, 1926 - June 12, 2020
BOURBON, IN - Martha Odell (Eatmon) Barnett, 93, of Bourbon, Indiana and formerly of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Martha was born on August 13, 1926 in Carson Lake, Arkansas, the first of 16 children born to Ruby Jewel (Benson) Eatmon and Andrew Odell Eatmon.
Martha centered her life and interests around her family. She was an avid shopper, loved to read, and take long walks. She was raised Pentecostal, attended the Assembly of God Church and was a member of the Calvary Chapel in Granger, Indiana.
On July 10, 1948 in Osceola, Arkansas, she married the love of her life, Alvin Barnett, who preceded her in death on January 26, 2016.
Martha is survived by her daughters, Brenda Senff (Jerry) of Bourbon, Dianne Byfield of Goshen, and Janet Banks (Del) Carpenter of Elkhart; son, Larry “Buck” Loyd (Shannon Macy) of Dixon, Missouri, 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two sisters, Donnie Parham of Hermann, Missouri and Glynda Kay Wilson of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and her brother, David Eatmon of Wilson, Arkansas.
Along with her husband, Alvin, Martha was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Susie Rudd; her son, Lee Barnett; twelve brothers and sisters; and three granddaughters, Jerri Lynn Senff, Kim Damron, and Fawnda Jewel Senff.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN. Rev. Robert Moore, pastor of Calvary Chapel will officiate. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, IN. Visitation is from 11am-1pm on Tuesday.
Online condolences may be shared with the Barnett family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.