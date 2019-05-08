Martha R. Palka



August 16, 1922 - May 5, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Martha R. Palka, 96, passed away peacefully at 3:23am Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the Sanctuary at Holy Cross.



Martha was born on August 16, 1922 in South Bend to Anthony and Frances (Czyzewski) Bogucki. On September 14, 1946 Martha married Edgar F. Palka who preceded her in death on July 24, 1993. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Andrea Baranowski England; 9 sisters, Anna Czarnecki, Sophie Zelasko, Mary Cichos, Elizabeth Synave, Hattie Slott, Joan Swartz, Bernice Nijak, Sophie Davis, and Frances Williams; and 5 brothers, Anthony Koperski, Stanley, Walter, John, and Joseph Bogucki.



Surviving are 4 daughters, Lois (Willard) Casper, Sharon (Robert) Rountree, Jane (Gary) Pyclik, and Joyce (Larry) Baranowski, 10 grandchildren, Bill (Kristen) Casper, Janina (Brent) Winter, Julie (Brett) Claxton, David (Miwa) Casper, Robert Rountree, Jonathan (Charlene) Rountree, Janelle Pyclik, Mark (Emily) Pyclik, Timothy (Ashley) Baranowski, and Nora (Billy) Dillon; 13 great-grandchildren, Grant Winter, Gibson, Ryder and Sawyer Claxton, Drew and Anthony Bukowski, Savannah England, Jonathon and Trevor Baranowski, Ava, Peyton, Jared, and Scarlett Dillon, and another great-grandchild to be born in July, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



As a single young woman Martha was employed by the Bendix Corporation during World War II. Martha was truly a product of her generation, a devoted wife, loving mother, and homemaker. She loved all her sons-in-law, knowing she could depend on them if ever a need presented itself, big or small. She loved being Busia to all her grandchildren. Upon the arrival of great-grandchildren she even enjoyed the transitioning to “Old Busia.” She enjoyed nature, being outdoors and tending to her many flower gardens. Holidays were always special as she prepared everyone's favorite traditional Polish meal.



Family and friends may gather from 9:45-10:45am Friday, May 10, 2019 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am in Our Lady of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Right to Life or Our Lady of Hungary Church.