1/1
Martha Seager
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Seager

Feb. 22, 1936 - Nov. 8, 2020

EDWARSBURG, MI -

Martha Ann Seager, 84, passed away November 8, 2020. She was born February 22, 1936 in Jones, MI to Ward & Wilma (Withers) Seager.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two children, Victoria Myer and Vanessa Smith, and six siblings.

Surviving is a daughter, Valerie (Karl) DeYoung; and four grandchildren, Robbie, James, Brandi (Randy), and Amanda (Adam). Also surviving are 11 great-grandchildren and a brother, Wilbur (Alice) Seager.

Martha attended Shavehead Lake School and Cassopolis High School. She was the owner of Country Cupboard Restaurant in Cassopolis, MI. Martha enjoyed going to the casino with her daughter, Valerie, playing bingo, and spending time with friends and family.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Services.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved