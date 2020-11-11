Martha Seager



Feb. 22, 1936 - Nov. 8, 2020



EDWARSBURG, MI -



Martha Ann Seager, 84, passed away November 8, 2020. She was born February 22, 1936 in Jones, MI to Ward & Wilma (Withers) Seager.



She was preceded in death by her parents, two children, Victoria Myer and Vanessa Smith, and six siblings.



Surviving is a daughter, Valerie (Karl) DeYoung; and four grandchildren, Robbie, James, Brandi (Randy), and Amanda (Adam). Also surviving are 11 great-grandchildren and a brother, Wilbur (Alice) Seager.



Martha attended Shavehead Lake School and Cassopolis High School. She was the owner of Country Cupboard Restaurant in Cassopolis, MI. Martha enjoyed going to the casino with her daughter, Valerie, playing bingo, and spending time with friends and family.



A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Services.



Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store