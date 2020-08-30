Martin J. Bergeron
May 19, 1958 - August 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Martin J. Bergeron, age 62, of South Bend, Indiana passed away in South Bend at Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Nashua, NH on May 19, 1958 and grew up in Hudson, NH.
Martin was preceded in death by his father, Robert P. Bergeron.
Martin is survived by his mother, Ann T. (Hansberry) Bergeron of Hudson, NH and by seven siblings: Paul (Meghan Brady) Bergeron of Nashua, NH; Stephen (Linda Ripley) Bergeron of Norton Shores, MI; Thomas (Mary) Bergeron of West Olive, MI; Philip (Leane) Bergeron of Zebulon, NC; John (Suzanne) Bergeron of Bedford, NH; Mary (Raymond) Menna of Newtown, PA; and Catherine Bergeron of Hancock, NH. Martin is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews as well as 12 great-nieces and nephews.
Martin graduated from Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, NH, where he served as senior class president. Martin attended Keene State College and transferred to University of New Hampshire where he was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in theatre.
After graduation, Martin worked at a variety of jobs including masonry, painting, factory work for Johns Manville Corporation, and as a childcare specialist for Wang Corporation. Martin later had his own successful painting business, but he always said that it was his time working with children that gave him the most satisfaction. Martin closed his painting business and moved to Niles, MI, where he worked as a drywall installer and finisher. Martin had steady work, but his true calling was working with children. Martin answered that call and enrolled at Western Michigan University where he received his teaching certification.
Martin was first employed by Penn Harris Madison School Corporation for two years and then served as a second and fifth grade teacher for South Bend Community School Corporation at Wilson Elementary for 22 years.
Martin was happiest when he was at school with his kids. He was a kind and compassionate teacher and felt that his responsibility was to develop not just the academic abilities of his students, but also their emotional wellbeing, their sense of community, and empathy towards each other. Martin often asked that children with the most difficult issues be placed in his classroom.
Martin was a master teacher. He will be sorely missed by his family, his friends, his professional colleagues, and the students of Wilson Elementary.
At Martin's request, a family service and burial will be held at a later date in Hudson, NH, where he grew up. Due to Covid 19, there will be no local services. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family.
In support of the community where Martin lived and worked for so many years, memorial donations in Martin's name may be made to The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 900 W. Western Avenue, South Bend, IN 46601.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com