Martin M. Joo
Martin M. Joo

July 20, 1955 - August 28, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Martin M. Joo, 65, passed away at 8:00am Friday, August 28, 2020 in Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on July 20, 1955 in South Bend to William and Irene (Bubelenyi) Joo. On August 22, 2001 he married the former Karen Carney who survives along with their son, Curtis Joo and his children, Melissa (Eric) Kaser and Chris Joo; three grandchildren, Brandyn, Amanda, and Jada; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Maryjane (Frank) Rotge; and two special lifelong friends, Robert Hollars and Larry McMillen. Martin was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Barbara Ziegler and Nancy Hoover; and a brother, William J. Joo.

Martin was employed as a tree trimmer for 22 years and also worked with wrought iron railings for 15 years. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who collected unique treasures. He was an amazing and selfless dad who was always there for us kids. Even through cancer and other things, he still made time for things and pushed himself. His family meant everything to him. He was a strong, hardworking man that we all looked up to.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page Zahoran Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
