|
|
Martyn J. Clarke
Sep. 03, 1960 - Feb. 12, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Martyn John Clarke of Edwardsburg, died peacefully at home on Wednesday morning, Feb. 12th, with his wife , Janice and dog Misty by his side.
Martyn was born to Iris and Joseph Clarke of Bristol, United Kingdom.
Martyn married Janice Richardson on the 16th of August, 1994 and lived in Bridgwater, Somerset, United Kingdom, before coming to the United States. Martyn was an avid fisherman, who promoted Carp fishing on his You Tube site, Clarke's Carping Adventures. He loved to fish on the St. Joe River.
Martyn was a big fan of Manchester United football team (English Soccer) and would love watching premier league English Soccer. When Martyn was young he played for the Taunton Wyverns, an American football team, his position was 74.
Martyn was employed by Federal Mogul for the last 38 years, both in England and the United States. His most recent position was Prototype Manager at the South Bend, Indiana, Plant.
Martyn is survived by his mother, Iris Clarke, of Bridgwater, Somerset, U.K., his wife of 22 years, Janice Clarke of Edwardsburg, son Charles Clarke of Edwardsburg and step-daughter, Rosie Lloyd of NewHills, Derbyshire, U.K.
Martyn will be greatly missed by family, friends, work colleagues and by his dog.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 PM at the Elks Lodge, 1322 Canal St., Niles, Michigan, 49120.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020