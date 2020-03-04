|
|
Marvin Alexandeer
Jan. 4, 1951 - Feb. 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marvin was born on January 4, 1951 to Nannie Alexander in Sontag, MS. He graduated from McCullough High School. Marvin attended Alcorn State University in Lorman, MS; there he met the love of his life, Mary Coleman. In July of 1971 he was joined in holy matrimony to Mary Coleman in Utica, MS. To this union was born three sons, Marvin and Michael Alexander of South Bend, and Marcus Alexander of Phoenix, AZ. Marvin was employed by the South Bend Community School Corporation as the building Engineer for 31+ years.
Marvin was a devoted family man and gave his life to Christ at an early age. He was a charter member of the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church where he faithfully served in the capacity of Senior Usher and Head Door Keeper. In addition to being an usher, he served as a trustee and advisor to Pastor Spencer. Marvin enjoyed bowling, going to the movies, and fishing. He made anyone who came into his presence feel welcome. Those who knew Marvin, knew he had a good sense of humor and something smart, funny and witty to say every time you saw him, things that made you go “Hmmm.” Marvin will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his signature firm hand shake.
He leaves to cherish his memory eight grandchildren; three sisters and one brother, Mary Wilson (Ron) of South Bend, O'Nell Tanner of Hazlehurst, MS, Irene Robinson and Jonathan Alexander both of South Bend IN; stepbrothers, Clyde Alford of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Bishop Donald (Mary) Alford Sr. and Janice Marable both of South Bend; stepsister, Delores Sledge of Riverside California; godson, James (Kim Clark); and one life-long special friend, Betty Harris.
Marvin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mother Nannie Alexander and Brother Clyde Gilmore; and stepbrother, Robert Alford.
Funeral services will be held at Progressive MB Church, where the Pastor is Rev. Barry C. Spencer, on Saturday, March 7, 2020; visitation at 9:00 a.m. and services at 10:00 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020