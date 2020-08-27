Marvin Colley
Aug. 14, 1940 - Aug. 23, 2020
MILL CREEK, IN - Marv, 80, passed away at home with his family on Sunday. He is survived by wife, Cora Colley; children, Dorrie (Ray) Reeves, Brenda (Rob) Eubank, Kim Colley, Cheryl Tomkiewicz, & Cathleen (Robbie) Rea; daughter-in-law, Joy (Mark) McNamee, grand- & great-grandchildren, & a brother. Marv retired from Bendix/Honeywell in 2000 after 24 years as a tool & die maker, & spent the last 11 years as a Union Representative. Visitation is 1-3pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 3pm Sat., Aug. 29, at St. Joseph Funeral Home. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Full obit at www.sjfh.net
