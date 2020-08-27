1/1
Marvin Colley
1940 - 2020
Marvin Colley

Aug. 14, 1940 - Aug. 23, 2020

MILL CREEK, IN - Marv, 80, passed away at home with his family on Sunday. He is survived by wife, Cora Colley; children, Dorrie (Ray) Reeves, Brenda (Rob) Eubank, Kim Colley, Cheryl Tomkiewicz, & Cathleen (Robbie) Rea; daughter-in-law, Joy (Mark) McNamee, grand- & great-grandchildren, & a brother. Marv retired from Bendix/Honeywell in 2000 after 24 years as a tool & die maker, & spent the last 11 years as a Union Representative. Visitation is 1-3pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 3pm Sat., Aug. 29, at St. Joseph Funeral Home. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Full obit at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
03:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home
