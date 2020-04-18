Home

Marvin James Janiak


1946 - 2020
Marvin James Janiak Obituary
Marvin James Janiak

July 13, 1946 - April 11, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marvin Janiak, 73, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Signature Nursing Facility.

Marvin was born July 13, 1946 in South Bend to the late Harry and Gladys (Isban) Janiak. On September 10, 1966, Marvin married his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Lee (Waters) Janiak. She survives along with their son, Steven Christopher (Barbara Jo) Janiak; brother, Richard (Joyce) Janiak; sister, Barbara (Paul) Barnaby; and several nieces and nephews.

Marvin attended St. Adalbert grade school, then graduated from Washington High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve for six years. Marvin worked as a paint salesman for many years, owned and operated Janiak's Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning; then after retiring he worked part time for Gurley Leep as a shuttle driver. Marvin was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church and previously St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elwood, IN. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Marvin was a kindhearted, hardworking, generous, loving man with a great sense of humor. He donated to many worthy organizations. Marvin was also a very family-orientated man, a caring father and devout husband. He enjoyed golfing with his brothers, family gatherings, and any time spent with his wife and son, on whom he focused most of his energy.

Due to the current health risks, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Internment has taken place in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a local Food Bank or . Condolences for the family may be sent to St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 18, 2020
