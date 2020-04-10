|
Marvin Yocum
June 5, 1930 - April 7, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Marvin Ward Yocum of Mishawaka, IN was promoted to his new home in Heaven on April 7, 2020 at the age of 89. He passed away at Grace Village Health Care in Winona Lake, IN.
He was born on June 5, 1930, in Salisbury, MO to the late J. Marvin Yocum and Mabelle Ward Yocum. He had lived at Grace Village Retirement Community since October 2019.
After graduating in 1953 from Kirksville State Teacher's College in MO, Marvin moved to the South Bend area and began work as an engineer at Bendix. He then took a job at Uniroyal in Mishawaka and finished his working years at RX Honing. In addition to his regular job, he was a real estate entrepreneur investing in a farm, apartment building, and numerous rental homes.
Marvin married Ruth Handley on November 12, 1955 and together they raised four children. Marvin was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Mishawaka serving in many capacities including church moderator, trustee, Sunday School teacher, youth group leader, AWANA leader, building committee member, and as a solid bass in various church singing groups. His unofficial and unwritten, but clearly understood rule was that when the church doors were open, the Yocum family was going in! He loved his wife, kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, but most importantly, he loved his Savior, Jesus Christ. His death brings sorrow to his family and friends, but also great joy. He is now enjoying his new body, reconnecting with family and friends, and meeting Jesus face to face. We also know he has joined the heavenly choir and is adding a little more oomph to the bass section.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth; his son, Mike (Carrie) Yocum; daughter, Carol (Ron) Gradeless; son, Tim (Cindy) Yocum; and his daughter, Lisa (Rich) Burkhart. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; his brother, A. Lynn (Mary) Yocum, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Lurlene Yocum; and his infant sister, Betty Ann.
Marvin's life will be celebrated with a private family graveside service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN and officiated by his son, Mike Yocum. Arrangements were entrusted to Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, IN.
Memorial donations may be directed to First Baptist Church of Mishawaka, 724 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN 46545; or to Grace College and Seminary, 200 Seminary Drive, Winona Lake, IN 46590, and would be appreciated by the family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 10, 2020