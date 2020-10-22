Mary A. Bechtel



May 10, 1929 - Oct. 9, 2020



OSCEOLA, IN - Mary A. Bechtel, 91, of Osceola, passed away on October 9, 2020 in the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Mishawaka.



Mary was born in Goshen, Indiana on May 10, 1929. She was a woman of faith and belonged to the Women's AGLOW-Christian Fellowship. She loved to share her Christianity with those she met. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and doing crafts but her greatest joy came from being in the company of her family.



Mary is survived by her loving sons, Gary L. Bechtel of Katy, TX, Brian D. Bechtel of Osceola, Steve E. (Kathy) Bechtel of KY, and Stuart E. Bechtel of Gillette, WY. She was the proud grandmother of Joshua Bechtel, Carrie Harrell, Aaron Bechtel, and Mitchell Bechtel, and the great-grandmother of Parker, Olivia, Lainey, Kylee, Christopher, and Sahara. She was preceded in death by her son, Darryl D. Bechtel, along with her sisters, Betty Tyson and Rosa Niles.



A Memorial visitation will be held in the Hanley and Sons Funeral Home, “Southwest” Chapel, 23421 State Road 23, in South Bend on Saturday, October 24, from Noon until 1:00pm. A service celebrating her life will begin at 1:00pm with Pastor Mike Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to her family to help offset any final expenses.



The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home wishes to express their deepest and heartfelt sympathy and prayers for all of Mary's family.





